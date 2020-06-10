League meetings expected to clarify football and netball in 2020

LOCAL football leagues are expected to make calls on whether seasons will or will not go ahead this week.

AFL Barwon, which governs the Colac and District Football Netball League (CDFNL), was holding a meeting last night, while the Hampden Football Netball League (HFNL) is set to meet tonight to discuss the fate of 2020 competitions.

Clubs were expected to receive more clarity on the prospect of football and netball in 2020 and whether a season was viable at the respective meetings.

A decision on whether the CDFNL would go ahead was expected to be made, while it was also likely the HFNL and its member clubs would make a decision on its season.

The Warrnambool and Mininera and District football netball leagues are not expected to make any decisions on seasons until after the State Government announcement on restrictions on June 22.

