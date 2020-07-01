Lions unveil new leader, star signing

CORANGAMITE Lions’ quest for a three-peat of South West Victorian Football Association premierships is gaining momentum following two key announcements.

The Lions unveiled a new coach and a marquee signing on Sunday.

Defender Felipe Merola will lead the club for the first time in a non-playing capacity, while forward Ramiro Alonso has signed for the upcoming season.

Alonso is a professional footballer from Argentina and comes to the Lions via Newell’s Old Boys, the same boyhood club as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

He said he was hoping to put his professional experience to good use and help develop the Lions’ youth this season.

“This is the first time I’ve played soccer outside of Argentina. I come from a small town in the country in Argentina where I used to play until I was 18,” Alonso said.

“Then I moved to the city, Rosario, where I used to play for Newells Old Boys – it was a bit different and more professional there.

“It was a good experience. I gained a lot of knowledge from my coach and the other professional players so I’ll try to share that knowledge here with all the guys.

“I trained with the guys last Wednesday and I liked it and I felt very comfortable. I just can’t wait to start the season.”

Alonso said he had minimal knowledge of the Lions side, but was excited to be joining the championship team.

He said he was eager to play his role and contribute to Corangamite’s quest for a three-peat following a lengthy lay-off.

