Local football and netball leagues hoping for all clear

LOCAL football and netball leagues will get a greater idea of when a season may resume following a National Cabinet meeting in early May.

AFL Victoria head of community football Stephen O’Donohue released a statement on Saturday following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement last week that the resumption of community sport would be discussed at a cabinet meeting on May 10.

The National Cabinet has indicated it will review COVID-19 restrictions at the meeting, provided the curve is still flattening and testing rates have increased.

It also indicated it will develop a guiding set of principles for sport to return at all levels.

Federal, state and territory governments have already indicated the possibility of easing some restrictions around mid-May, should the current low trend of transmission of coronavirus continue.

O’Donohue said AFL Victoria’s original intention had been to provide a more detailed outline for football’s return before the end of April.

