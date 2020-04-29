About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Local football and netball leagues will gain a greater idea of whether seasons can go ahead this year following a National Cabinet meeting on May 10. The Hampden Football Netball League would have been into its fourth round if competitions had started as fixured while the Colac and District and Warrnambool and District leagues would be preparing for round five this weekend.

Sport
Local football and netball leagues hoping for all clear

Staff Writers

LOCAL football and netball leagues will get a greater idea of when a season may resume following a National Cabinet meeting in early May.

AFL Victoria head of community football Stephen O’Donohue released a statement on Saturday following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement last week that the resumption of community sport would be discussed at a cabinet meeting on May 10.

The National Cabinet has indicated it will review COVID-19 restrictions at the meeting, provided the curve is still flattening and testing rates have increased.

It also indicated it will develop a guiding set of principles for sport to return at all levels.

Federal, state and territory governments have already indicated the possibility of easing some restrictions around mid-May, should the current low trend of transmission of coronavirus continue. 

O’Donohue said AFL Victoria’s original intention had been to provide a more detailed outline for football’s return before the end of April.

