May reigns supreme in Podger Memorial

SIMPSON Speedway hosted the 43rd running of the Trevor Podger Memorial last Saturday.

A field of 11 Super Rods and three SDAV Hot Rods combined for the blue ribbon event in what turned into a finish for the ages during the 25-lap final.

Pole sitter Jamie May led the opening 23 laps only for Laang’s Troy Gleeson to throw down the gauntlet at the white flag as the pair raced wheel-to-wheel.

However, May moved back by Gleeson to pick up the win by two hundreths of a second at the flagstand with Dane Court finishing the race in third.

Also on the program was the Front Row Challenge for Wingless Sprints.

Reigning Australian champion Alex Ross proved to be the driver to watch all night long after setting the fastest time in qualifying.

Ross then claimed two heat wins to be the highest points scorer which saw him start 18th in the final due to the novelty format associated with the Front Row Challenge.

He worked his way through the field throughout the 20-lap journey, storming inside the top 10 after only a handful of laps.

Ross moved into second during the second half of the race as he tried to chase down the leader, his younger brother Harry.

However it was the youngest of the siblings who would greet the chequered flag first, picking up his maiden feature in the Wingless Sprint division.

Alex would cross the line second, with Steven Hateley completing the podium after earlier transferring from the B-Main.

In round four of the AMCA Nationals Action Series it was Dean Heseltine scoring the victory ahead of Neale Peachey in second and third placed Paul Tindal.

In the Street Stocks, David Barrie crossed the line first ahead of Mount Gambier driver Mark Jennings with Shaun Henry rounding out the podium.