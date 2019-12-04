Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Formula 500 racer Jordan Rae enters this weekend’s second round of the Victorian Stampede Series on the back of strong early season results.

Sport
Methanol fueled action returns to Simpson

Staff Writers

A MASSIVE season of racing is set to get under way at Simpson Speedway this Saturday night.

The opening event for 2019/20 sees Formula 500s get their first look at the Simpson clay ahead of the Australian Title which will be held at the venue from December 20-21.

Round two of the Victorian Stampede Series has attracted a stellar field of 29 entries as drivers fine-tune their machines for the national championship in a fortnight’s time.

Stampede series leader Jordan Rae has back-to-back victories under his belt across the past two weeks and enters this Saturday’s action as one of the top contenders.

The 19 year-old won the series opener at Avalon before further success followed in a feature event at Laang Speedway last weekend.

Leading the interstate charge is four-time national champion Liam Williams, while the likes of Jack Bell, Dale Sinclair and reigning Australian title holder Josh Buckingham are also expected to be in the mix.

Simpson’s own Tim Rankin prevailed in the recent Jack Willsher Cup at Premier Speedway and will look to dial in his car for a shot at ultimate glory on his home track later this month, while now California-based former Warrnambool resident Danny Carroll displayed good car speed in taking out the King of the Bridge event in South Australia last Saturday.

Wingless Sprints are also in action, with 45 drivers entered for round three of the Victorian Super Series.

Round two winner and defending series champion Travis Millar is a constant threat, former series title holder Luke Weel is a regular front runner at Simpson, while the likes of Steven Hateley and South Australian Kirby Hillyer have shown plenty of promise early in this campaign.

Mount Gambier’s Mitchell Broome has been a picture of consistency so far this season with podium finishes across each of the first two rounds, while the local contingent includes Simpson’s Mathew Balcombe, Marlin Walsh, Timboon father and daughter racers Ray and Bianca Klemm, along with Cobden teenager Blake Walsh.

V8 Dirt Modifieds and Junior Formula 500s will round out the racing program.

Gates open at 4pm, with racing from 6pm this Saturday at Simpson Speedway.

