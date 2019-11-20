Rebels still chasing first win

HEYTESBURY Rebels’ winless start to the season continued on Saturday.

Last year’s semi-finalist suffered a seven wicket defeat at the hands of Bookaar at Camperdown Showgrounds.

The Pelicans easily chased down the Rebels’ target of 7/119, passing the target in the 30th over.

Skipper Paul Vogels conceded Bookaar had his side’s measure with both bat and ball.

“We were just beaten by the better team on the day,” he said.

“Full credit to Bookaar, they put in a pretty clinical performance with bat and ball. They did well.”

The Rebels batted first and posted a total of 7/119 on a slow outfield, with Jeff Rosolin the mainstay of the innings.

He made 59 at the top of the order but received limited support from his team-mates, with debutant Swejeeth Kumar the next best scorer with 24.

Vogels said the Rebels’ total was a little smaller than hoped but a target he felt was defendable.

“I probably thought 140 or 150 was par on a very slow ground,” he said.

“I wasn’t too disappointed with the score, I thought if we bowled well we could’ve still won the game.

“But their openers came and really set the tone and attacked really hard and that basically set up the game for Bookaar.”

Vogels lamented the lack of support for Rosolin, which he felt could have helped his side put a healthier target together.

“We probably lacked a couple of people to go with Jeff,” Vogels said.

“Jeff is ideal at assessing the situation so yeah if we had have had one or two more people go with him we could’ve got up to that par score but it wasn’t to be.”

But the skipper praised the effort of Kumar, who will spend the season with the Rebels.

“He’s just moved to Port Campbell, he’s studying (in Melbourne) but he’s just come down for a summer break,” Vogels said.

“He fitted in really well, he batted really sensibly and kept out the good balls and when the bowling was straight somewhat he’d cash in.

“He’s a promising prospect to look forward to.”

With the ball the Rebels were powerless to stop the Pelicans early, with the home side making a fast start through Tim Fitzgerald (48) and Eddie Lucas (46).

The pair put together an 83 run partnership for the first wicket, which effectively sealed victory for the home side before Zach Sinnott (16 not out) saw the Pelicans over the line with seven wickets in hand.

Sam Lenehan (2/26) was able to dismiss Lucas and Fitzgerald, while Tom Hunt (1/11) chipped in with the other wicket for the Rebels.

“I thought Bookaar’s openers didn’t let us settle on a line and length, they played with some risk but it came off and it got them off to a flyer,” Vogels said.

“That set up their innings perfectly for them and we just couldn’t really settle with the approach their openers took.”

The Rebels will now benefit from a bye this weekend, with Vogels hopeful the break can help turn his side’s fortunes around.

“We’ve got a bye next week and it’s probably come at a good time,” he said.

“I think something that’s been apparent in the first three rounds is we’re still all really enjoying playing together and being on the field.

“As long as we keep that enjoyment factor going, I’m sure it will translate into a win soon enough and hopefully that will kick-start us from there.”