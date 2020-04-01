Heytesbury Rebels welcome back Simon Harkness

Simon Harkness pictured with his club leading runs scorer award from his last season with the Rebels in 2018/19.

FORMER Heytesbury Rebel Simon Harkness is set to return to familiar colours next season.

The opening batsman will coach the Rebels’ division one side, following a one-year stint as coach of Colac.

He is set to be one half of the club’s replacement for Paul Vogels, who has stepped down from the captain/coach role after two years at the helm.

Harkness said he was “keen” to don the navy and red once again, admitting he missed playing for his home club this season.

“I just really missed and wanted to go back. If I’m being really honest, I’ve wanted to go back since Christmas,” he said.

“I just really missed the club and really missed the people.

“We’re pretty lucky down there (at Heytesbury). We’ve got really good facilities with really good people.”

Harkness said his homecoming evolved through regular discussions with Vogels during the past season.

He said together the pair identified change was needed within the Rebels setup as they target a rise back up the ladder.

“Snacks (Vogels) has done it for a couple of years and that was enough for him and we’d sort of had a chat about me coming back and taking training and that,” he said.

