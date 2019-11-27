School cricketers have a blast

Cobden Technical School’s cricket side pictured at last week’s event (l-r) Tanner Fratantaro, Jake Proctor, Xavier Vickers, Brodie Neale, Noah Ackerley, Stephen Benallack, Bailey Foster and Brodie Foster.

COBDEN Technical School’s Year 9 and 10 boys contested the state finals of the Woolworths Cricket Blast Secondary School Cup last Thursday.

Held in extremely warm weather conditions at Ballarat’s Russell Square, players battled the heat, gusty winds and dust throughout the day’s competition.

Cobden came up against some big schools and despite not winning a game, went down only narrowly to Ballarat High School (112-107) and Horsham College (103-79).

Ballarat High went on to be runners-up in the final defeated by Red Cliffs Secondary College 101-62.

Highlights:

Cobden vs Ballarat: Noah Ackerley (1/8 and 25 runs), Brodie Neale (0/5), Tanner Fratantaro (25), Stephen Benallack (24).

Cobden vs Horsham: Noah Ackerley (0/3 and 21 runs), Brodie Foster (1/9), Xavier Vickers (0/7), Brodie Neale (25).