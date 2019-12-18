Simpson to crown national champion

THE Australian Formula 500 Championship is set for decision over two big nights this weekend at Simpson Speedway.

Over 60 entries from all corners of the country have been received for the event.

Around half of the field will be made up of competitors from the host state who are set to be joined by drivers from as far as Darwin, North Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania.

In the Formula 500s most recent outing at the venue just a fortnight ago, it was four-time national champion Liam Williams who took the victory after a terrific battle waged at the front of the field between he and local hope Tim Rankin.

Jordan Rae has been one of the form drivers on the local scene, currently leading the Stampede Series after a pair of podium results, which includes one of his two feature wins this season.

Reigning Australian champion Josh Buckingham will seek back-to-back crowns, while the last time this event was held in Victoria it was local ace Jessica Moulden who topped allcomers at Laang Speedway back in 2012.

She will again take to the track this weekend alongside other former national title holders Warrnambool’s Dylan Willsher (2015) and New South Welshman Roy Urpeth (1990).

Established category front runners Jack Bell, Chris and Dion Bellman will be joined by the likes of now California domiciled racer Danny Carroll and Allansford’s Leigh Van Ginneken as genuine contenders.

Current day Sprintcar competitors Grant Stansfield, Terry Rankin and Tasmanian Jock Goodyer, along with former Sprintcar stars Stephen Bell and Rob Rankin are also among the field.

District drivers in the thick of the action this weekend include Terang’s Michael Pearson, Sinclair brothers Dale and Ash, along with James MacDonald and Simpson local Matthew Balcombe, who is a rookie in the class this season.

On track action begins from 7pm both nights with Friday’s support being provided by the ever popular Super Rods, while Saturday’s program is set to include Speedcars and Junior Formula 500s will also be on the card across the two day event.