CLEAR skies and warm weather greeted golfers at Cobden on Saturday as the Cobden Golf Club held its first competition since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Thirty-nine players teed off for the stableford competition, which was the club’s first since March.

Daniel Beard finished as the A grade winner on a countback from Colin Dobson.

The pair both finished with 32 points for their rounds, with the countback eventually falling Beard’s way.

