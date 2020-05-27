About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 29 May 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times

Training return: Simpson Football Netball Club’s senior football side, celebrating a goal against Alvie last season, was set to resume training last night following AFL Victoria’s approval for club sanctioned training sessions to be held as of Monday.

Sport
Tigers make training return while Bombers, Demons wait

Staff Writers

VICTORIAN football and netball teams were able to resume sanctioned training this week but local clubs have taken a mixed approach to a return.

AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria has allowed club-sanctioned training for football and netball in groups of up to 10, with football training returning as of Monday and netball re-starting last Thursday.

Colac and District league club Simpson resumed senior football training last night and was hopeful of having the rest of its football terms re-start on Thursday.

President Brad Smith said pre COVID-19 the club’s junior sides had low numbers and were staggered in starting times so not much change was needed in terms of scheduling.

