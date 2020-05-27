Tigers make training return while Bombers, Demons wait

VICTORIAN football and netball teams were able to resume sanctioned training this week but local clubs have taken a mixed approach to a return.

AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria has allowed club-sanctioned training for football and netball in groups of up to 10, with football training returning as of Monday and netball re-starting last Thursday.

Colac and District league club Simpson resumed senior football training last night and was hopeful of having the rest of its football terms re-start on Thursday.

President Brad Smith said pre COVID-19 the club’s junior sides had low numbers and were staggered in starting times so not much change was needed in terms of scheduling.

