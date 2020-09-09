Timboon pair nail golf’s ultimate

TWO Timboon golfers are counting their lucky stars after they recorded hole-in-ones at the golf club last week.

Maureen Clements and Gordon Broderick hit aces on the fifth hole last Wednesday and seventh hole on Saturday respectively.

It was Clements’ first hole-in-one, while for Broderick it was his second.

Clements hit a driver on the downhill, 153 metre fifth hole and had watched her shot briefly before stepping off the tee.

It was not until playing partner Heather Finlayson got excited that she had realised what has occurred.

It was Clements’ first ace after she took up the sport about six years ago.

Broderick used a six iron on the seventh hole and at first did not believe he had achieved golf’s ultimate once again.

He said his feat was celebrated more by his playing partner Chris Harkness at first, before a trip to the green convinced him he had nailed another hole-in-one.

“Before I teed off I said to it ‘will you do something for me’ just mucking around and then I hit it and it went nicely for the green,” Broderick said.

“It then bounced and Chris said ‘it’s in the hole’ and I said ‘no it’ll only be close’ and he said it was definitely in so I said I’m not celebrating until I see it for sure.

“I got to the green and saw it was in so I put my hand up in the air and punched the hair.

“Chris was so stoked, he was telling everyone about it before I had the chance, so you could say my playing partner was more excited than I was.”

Nonetheless, Broderick was quietly thrilled with his achievement after he hit his first hole-in-one on the very same hole in 2017.

He said there was an element of déjà vu to his effort.

“Obviously it was good to get the hole-in-one and it was the second for the week which was pretty cool,” Broderick said.

“It’d be nice to have put it in on another hole but when it’s a hole-in-one you don’t mind which one it is to be honest.”

Broderick said the rest of his round did not offer up to much to be happy about, with a tough day on course eventuating.

“That was the only hole I didn’t need my putter which was good because I couldn’t use that all day,” he said.

The hole-in-ones have lifted the spirits of Timboon’s golfers in the absence of competitions, which are currently banned due to COVID-19.

Broderick said golfers at Timboon had adapted to the pandemic and its associated protocols and were still playing regularly.

However, he said he was hopeful competitions would return shortly.

