Wednesday, 22 July 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times
Ulbe Twynstra hits ace at Cobden

Staff Writers

Cobden’s Ulbe Twynstra collects his ball from the cup of the fourth hole following his hole-in-one on Saturday.

COBDEN golfer Ulbe Twynstra admits he could not be any luckier having hit his second hole-in-one on Saturday.

Twynstra aced the par three, 160 metre fourth hole during the Cobden Golf Club’s stableford competition.

It was the second time in his golfing career he has achieved golf’s ultimate shot.

Twynstra hit his first hole-in-one in 2017, also at Cobden but on the par three, 155 metre 10th hole.

This time he used a six iron and had to contend with a cross breeze on a cold, wintery day to deliver the “perfect shot”, adding he was “happy” to achieve the feat once again. 

“I’m not sure how to describe it,” Twynstra said.

“As a golfer hitting a hole-in-one is a once in a lifetime opportunity, a lot of golfers don’t ever get one and I’ve been fortunate enough to get it twice now.

“I hit a six iron, I sort of punched it low to keep it out of the wind.

“It dropped short of the green and then rolled up to the pin and dropped in.”

Twynstra said there was cheering and hollering from his playing partners Geoff Davis, Carl Horan and Greg Byrne as they witnessed what transpired.

However, they wanted to make sure what occurred was in fact reality, so they quickly toned down their celebrations and headed to the green.

“We were happy and elated as we headed up the fairway but we had to make sure it was in the hole before we got carried away,” Twynstra said.

While the hole-in-one was certainly the highlight of Twynstra’s day, the remainder of his round also went reasonably well.

