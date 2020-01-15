US Sprintcar stars headed to Simpson

TWO of America’s finest are set to headline this Saturday’s 10th annual 360ci Sprintcar All Star Challenge at Simpson Speedway.

Paying $10,000 to win, this race is the richest pay day on the national 360ci Sprintcar calendar and has attracted a field nearing 40 cars.

This will also be the final opportunity that drivers will have to fine-tune their machines at the venue ahead of the 2020 Australian 360ci Sprintcar Championship to be held at Simpson over the Labour Day long weekend in March.

California’s Tim Kaeding is the defending All Star Challenge champion and returns to the seat of the Wayne Cole owned entry for a second consecutive year.

He will be joined by Oklahoma native Shane Stewart, who is set to race for Geelong-based car owner David Dickson.

Stewart is no stranger to this level of competition, being a five-time champion of the 360ci Knoxville Nationals.

A number of regular 410ci competitors on the domestic scene are also set to take part including Simpson’s own John Vogels, who was the winner of the 2016 edition of this event.

Joining him will be former Eureka Series champion Brett Milburn, Brayden Parr, South Australian duo Brendan Quinn and Terry Pitt, along with Tim Van Ginneken, who has previously placed in this event.

The race also incorporates round six of the Australian Sprintcar All Stars which sees Michael Tancredi currently atop the series points score.

He will look to add to his overall advantage at the top of the standings, while fellow series regulars Daniel Evans and Jarmin Dalitz hope to close in on the lead.

Timboon dairy farmer Phil Lock has experienced an up and down season so far, with engine dramas sidelining him for a number of weeks.

However Lock is never to be discounted at his home track, while the likes of 2013 All Star Challenge winner Matthew Reed and 2007 Australian 360ci Sprintcar champion Tony Moule are also expected to feature prominently.

Five former All Star Series champions are also among the entries, including Brenten Farrer, South Australian duo Chad Ely and Mark Caruso, along with the Solomon brothers - Chris and Paul.

Other interstate invaders chasing a big pay day include Darwin’s Jamie McInnes, Broken Hill’s Brendan Guerin, Eddie Lumbar from Deniliquin as well as South Australian pair Ben Gartner and Scott Enderl.

Racing in support to the All Star Challenge will be the Southern Rod Showdown.

This event brings together the state’s best Super Rod and SDAV Hot Rod competitors as they go head-to-head in an old fashioned stoush to see which division reigns supreme.

Gates open at 4pm, Sprintcar hot laps from 5pm with racing programmed to commence at 6pm.