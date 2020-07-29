Xavier O’Connor back on the winners’ list

SCOTTS Creek trainer Xavier O’Connor registered his first win as a trainer in almost 12 months when Be The One triumphed at Terang last Wednesday night.

The four year-old mare recorded an all-the-way victory in the TAB Long May We Play Pace over 2180 metres.

Be The One defeated Keayang Shady by 2.8 metres with Crown Royal running third.

O’Connor was pleased with the result, with the pacer hitting the front shortly after the start, a move which ultimately determined the result.

“It was a very good performance. She was able to get the sit, so she got it pretty easy out in front,” he said.

“The favourite (Keayang Silvagni) didn’t really come after her either so she was able to run the last quarter pretty quickly.

“She is a pretty quick horse, we made sure we put her to work but she is a few runs away from being tougher (fitness wise) but it was still a good run nonetheless.”

O’Connor said he expected Be The One to run strongly in the event after the mare flew home in its previous start at Ballarat on July 18.

He said the four year-old did not enjoy much luck in the run, overraced and was “held up” but still managed to finish second in a tiring field.

O’Connor said the second placing had him confident Be The One could feature in the top three again at Terang, but he wanted to make sure she worked hard to earn a cheque.

“She had no luck and was held up (last start). After the start she was racing pretty poorly, she kept overracing and was biting down and trying to climb over the horse in front of her,” he said.

“She was still a bit flat in the straight and yes she flew home but they were all walking by then; they were going fairly slow.

“I thought she would be a good chance the next time in and if we got her to do a bit of work we thought that would help, so that’s what I did and it paid off.”

The win was Be The One’s second career victory from nine starts and the first for O’Connor since August 20 last year.

He trains the horse for his parents Anthony and Jillian, and while he said they were pleased with the result, the trio was still trying to work out the horse’s best form.

