Sunday, 17 May 2020
Cobden Timboon Coast Times
Sport
Xavier O’Connor victorious at Stawell

Staff Writers

Xavier O’Connor made a quick return to the winners list at Stawell on Sunday, with the Scotts Creek driver piloting Presidential Art to victory in the Shelton and Lane Stationery and Printing Pace. 

LOCAL harness driver Xavier O’Connor made a quick return to the winners’ stall from a short hiatus at Stawell on Sunday.

The Scotts Creek-based driver notched up a triumph in just his second race from a six week break when he piloted Presidential Art to victory for trainer Jim Barker.

The six year-old gelding held off Aaron Dunn’s Kolovos by a neck in the Shelton and Lane Stationery and Printing Pace over 2180 metres.

O’Connor said he took time away from the sport due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis after last driving at Ballarat on March 20.

He said he was pleased to return with a winner in just his second drive back, adding he expected he would need more time to rediscover his driving groove.

“I was worried it may take me a bit to get going but I handled it pretty well which was good,” O’Connor said.

