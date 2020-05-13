Xavier O’Connor victorious at Stawell

LOCAL harness driver Xavier O’Connor made a quick return to the winners’ stall from a short hiatus at Stawell on Sunday.
The Scotts Creek-based driver notched up a triumph in just his second race from a six week break when he piloted Presidential Art to victory for trainer Jim Barker.
The six year-old gelding held off Aaron Dunn’s Kolovos by a neck in the Shelton and Lane Stationery and Printing Pace over 2180 metres.
O’Connor said he took time away from the sport due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis after last driving at Ballarat on March 20.
He said he was pleased to return with a winner in just his second drive back, adding he expected he would need more time to rediscover his driving groove.
“I was worried it may take me a bit to get going but I handled it pretty well which was good,” O’Connor said.
TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: